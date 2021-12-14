AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Update

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AuraSource stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. AuraSource has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

AuraSource Company Profile

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

