AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Update

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AuraSource stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. AuraSource has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.
AuraSource Company Profile
