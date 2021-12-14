Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

AUPH opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $779,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $10,841,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

