Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.90. 10,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,259. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

