Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY) Director Ian Peter Rapsey Sells 139,052 Shares

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY) Director Ian Peter Rapsey sold 139,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$27,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,482,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$296,589.60.

Shares of XLY stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Auxly Cannabis Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

