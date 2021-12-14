AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $289.00 to $307.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $248.06 and last traded at $247.06, with a volume of 5753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.87.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $10,144,829,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 305,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,732,000 after purchasing an additional 147,150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $11,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

