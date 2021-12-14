AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $289.00 to $307.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $248.06 and last traded at $247.06, with a volume of 5753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.87.
AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
