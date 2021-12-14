Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 661 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $125,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.52. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.