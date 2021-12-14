Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 971 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,563,258. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of -163.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

