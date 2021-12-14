Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR opened at $571.64 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.38 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $715.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $650.70.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.14.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

