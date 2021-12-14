Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $304,000 Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 57,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $133.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.