Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,530 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 50.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

