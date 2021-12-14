Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $292.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.46 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

