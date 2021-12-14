Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

