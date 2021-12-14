Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $94,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.99 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

