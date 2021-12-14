Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 202,702 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 97,829 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 182,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 45,724 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.