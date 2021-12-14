Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 39,034 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,034 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 81,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

