AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 97.6% in November

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the November 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,745,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVVH traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.03. 2,048,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,357,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.04. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.10.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

