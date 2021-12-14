AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 270.0% in November

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

