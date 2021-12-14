AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 270.0% in November

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
