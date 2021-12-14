Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.56 and last traded at $47.56. Approximately 33,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 532,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Axonics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Axonics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.