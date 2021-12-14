B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$513,415.20.

Shares of TSE:BTO traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.62. 4,476,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,603. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.13. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

