Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BLZE traded down 0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 20.57. 281,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,486. Backblaze has a 52-week low of 18.23 and a 52-week high of 36.50.

Get Backblaze alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLZE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.25.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.