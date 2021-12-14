Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $285.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $144.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $171,421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

