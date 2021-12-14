Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $285.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.12.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $144.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.50.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
