Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 100.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 328.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Erste Group downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.94.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

