Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys Shares of 133 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 243,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

CRL stock opened at $361.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.27 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.11 and its 200 day moving average is $396.66.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

