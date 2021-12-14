Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 325.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 423.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 398.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.