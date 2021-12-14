Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $294,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock worth $3,669,912,693 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $966.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.76, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,017.00 and its 200 day moving average is $803.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upped their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.