Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 0.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 572.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.