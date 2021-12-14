Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 564.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,095 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

