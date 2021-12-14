Ballentine Partners LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 149,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $58,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $478.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.25 and its 200 day moving average is $422.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $480.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

