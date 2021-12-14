Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 18,145 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 243.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.38.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

