Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

