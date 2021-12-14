Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

