Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 964 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.11 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

