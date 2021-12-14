Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Up to $5.52

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.67. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 11,960 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.5327 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.85%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2.3% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

