Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after buying an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,405,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 574.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,294,000 after buying an additional 46,638 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,432.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,574.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.14 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,018.73 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

