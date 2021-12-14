Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,755 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.30. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

