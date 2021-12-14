Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 625 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after buying an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 895,014 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 836,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after acquiring an additional 640,256 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

