Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 6,486 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $60.88 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

