Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 91 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Boeing were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 15,967 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.0% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $197.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.85. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

