Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $1.34 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,782 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,993 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,335 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $237.91 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 150.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.20 and its 200-day moving average is $241.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

