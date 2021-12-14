Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Bank of America Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,497,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.40 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

