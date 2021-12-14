Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.66% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,092,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

