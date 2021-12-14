Barclays Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €23.80 Price Target

Barclays set a €23.80 ($26.74) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEC. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.43) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.20 ($27.19) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.62 ($25.41).

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €23.08 ($25.93) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($41.46). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.39.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

