Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBWI. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE:BBWI opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.