Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $24.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.47.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

