BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

BLU has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.75.

BLU stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 258,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,577. The stock has a market cap of C$836.81 million and a PE ratio of -9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.83. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$12.59.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

