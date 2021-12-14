Benchmark Protocol Trading Down 0% This Week (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $2.38 million and $2,216.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00200216 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,764,186 coins and its circulating supply is 1,675,732 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

