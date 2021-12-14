Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

BRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Berry by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Berry by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Berry by 94.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Berry by 35.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,944 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Berry by 27.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. 22,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,013. The stock has a market cap of $666.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.82. Berry has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

