Beyond Finance Price Hits $1.59 on Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00055507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.66 or 0.07993113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00077612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,633.48 or 0.99704967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00053409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.