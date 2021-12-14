Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Big Lots stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. Big Lots has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

