Billy E. Goodwin Acquires 2,000 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MTDR opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 4.40. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $4,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,427,000 after buying an additional 43,488 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

